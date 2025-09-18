(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool wanted to sign the Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi during the summer transfer window, but the move did not materialise eventually.

Even though the player completed his medical with the Premier League champions, Crystal Palace pulled the plug on the deal at the last minute after failing to secure a replacement.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot has now opened up about the situation to Sky Sports. The Netherlands manager revealed that it was a “disappointment” for the team as well as the player. Liverpool wanted to sign the 25-year-old this summer, and he could’ve been an excellent addition for them. The player is in the final year of his contract, and they wanted to sign him for a bargain.

Arne Slot on Marc Guehi transfer

🗣️ “Of course it was a disappointment” Arne Slot addresses Marc Guehi’s move to Liverpool collapsing on deadline day ❌ pic.twitter.com/9JY7KB9bT9 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 17, 2025

Can Liverpool sign Guehi in January?

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool decide to resurrect their interest in the player in the coming months. They will have an opportunity to sign him for a nominal price in January. Crystal Palace might be under pressure to sell him during the January window so that they can avoid losing him for free next summer.

The defender was desperate to move on and join a big club earlier this summer. He had agreed to join the Premier League champions, and it remains to be seen whether he is open to the move in future.

Meanwhile, Liverpool had an eventful transfer window and they signed multiple players. They managed to break the club transfer record twice. It will be interesting to see if the new players can perform at a high level and help them defend their domestic crown this season. They will also look to do well in the UEFA Champions League and win the European competition.