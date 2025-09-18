Mikel Arteta celebrates during Arsenal's win over Leeds (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Birmingham City goalkeeper Alfie Smith has been linked with a move away from the club, and multiple top clubs are keen on him.

According to a report from Daily Mail, Arsenal, Manchester United, and Liverpool are keeping tabs on his progress, and they could look to make a move for the 14-year-old in future.

Smith is a player in demand

He is a young player with a bright future, and the Premier League clubs would do well to secure his signature. All three clubs have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing young players, and they could help fulfil his tremendous potential. Meanwhile, they will face competition from clubs like Chelsea and Manchester City as well.

Meanwhile, Birmingham are hoping to tie him down to a new deal. They will not want to lose a talented young goalkeeper like him. He could develop into a quality first-team player for them. Also, if they can help him develop further, they will be able to fetch a high price for him in future.

Where will Alfie Smith end up?

It remains to be seen whether the Premier League clubs decide to make a move for Smith in the coming months. The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the country will be quite exciting for the youngster. However, he needs to focus on his development for now. Joining a big club might not be ideal for him at this stage of his career. Smith needs regular opportunities to continue his development.

If he decides to join a Premier League club in the coming months, he should look to seek assurance regarding his game time and demand a clear pathway for his development.

It will be interesting to see where he ends up. He could develop into a quality Premier League player with the right guidance in future.

