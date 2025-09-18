Video: Atletico Madrid coaching staff member appears to spit at Liverpool fan during fracas

An Atletico Madrid coach appears to spit at Liverpool fans

A member of Atletico Madrid’s coaching staff appeared to spit at some Liverpool fans during the fracas that broke out at Anfield yesterday evening.

There was late drama in the Champions League game between Liverpool and Atletico, with Virgil van Dijk heading in the winner from a corner in stoppage time.

It looked like Diego Simeone’s side would be coming away with a point, but it ended 3-2 to the Reds, and it sparked a big reaction on the side of the pitch.

As reported this morning, Simeone was quoted by BBC Sport as saying he shouldn’t have lost his cool, but explained that a Liverpool fan had been insulting him for the entire 90 minutes as he called for the club to take action.

More footage emerges of Diego Simeone clash at Liverpool

There’s now more context to what happened, with a video appearing to show one of Simeone’s staff spitting into the crowd, possibly at one Liverpool fan or a section of them…

Simeone may have spoken more calmly about the incident afterwards, but all in all this doesn’t paint him or his coaching team in a great light.

Atletico may well have been frustrated by the result as they’d come back from 2-0 down only to still lose to a very late goal, and of course we don’t know exactly what LFC fans may have been saying to Simeone to get such a reaction out of him.

But, overall, managers need to be above this kind of thing, and Simeone and his coaches seemed to really lose the plot here.

Winning start for Liverpool in the Champions League

Liverpool can now just focus on trying to win the Champions League, and this was a good result to kick-start their European campaign.

Arne Slot’s side have shown their mentality by scoring a lot of late goals this season, and it’s not too surprising that they seem to keep on finding ways to win games.

This follows a big summer of spending on elite talents like Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, so they’re surely among the favourites to win the Champions League.

There is perhaps still some room for improvement defensively, but for now the Merseyside giants will just be pleased that they keep getting points on the board domestically and in Europe.