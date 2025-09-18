Casemiro of Manchester United leads his team around the pitch. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro has been linked with a move away from the club.

The 33-year-old has not been at his best in recent months, and he has been criticised for his performances. However, he has shown his quality in the past, and there is no doubt that he is an attractive prospect for certain clubs.

Casemiro to Saudi Arabia?

Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Nassr are interested in securing his signature. According to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, they are ready to do what it takes to sign the Brazilian International midfielder, and the player is tempted by lucrative offers from the Saudi outfit.

It will be interesting to see if the South American is tempted to leave Manchester United in the coming months. He is in the twilight stages of his career, and this could be the right time for him to move to Saudi Arabia. He would get to earn a substantial amount of money, and the lesser intensity of Saudi football could prolong his career as well.

Al-Nassr want Casemiro-Ronaldo reunion

Meanwhile, the Saudi Arabian outfit is determined to reunite Casemiro with Cristiano Ronaldo. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. If a lucrative offer is presented in the coming months, it is fair to assume that Manchester United will not stand in his way.

He is not getting any better at this age, and it would be wise of the club to sanction his departure. They need to bring in a quality defensive midfielder, and they have been linked with multiple players.

Casemiro is a top-class performer, and he has proven himself at big clubs. He would be an excellent addition to the Saudi club. The Brazilian has been labelled as a “warrior” by Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand.