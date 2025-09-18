“Absolutely nothing to do with it” – Chelsea star swipes back at claim Blues squad is too young

Luis Diaz and Tosin Adarabioyo (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea centre-back Tosin Adarabioyo has hit back at the suggestion that this current squad was too young and inexperienced to cope with the big occasion of a Champions League game away to Bayern Munich.

The 27-year-old is one of the older players in this Chelsea squad, though he is also one of many without much experience of playing in Europe’s top club competition.

It certainly seemed like Chelsea were given a bit of a shock at the Allianz Arena, with Bayern finding it all too easy to punish a few sloppy mistakes in a 3-1 win for the Bundesliga giants.

Adarabioyo, however, spoke with reporters in the mixed zone after the game and clearly took issue with age being brought up as a concern.

Tosin Adarabioyo rubbishes talk that Chelsea players are too young

Adarabioyo insisted age has got “absolutely nothing to do with it” as he pointed to the club’s success in the Club World Cup over the summer.

Watch the video clip below as the defender played down the youthfulness of the Chelsea squad as a concern…

? Tosin Adarabioyo hit BACK at claims that this Chelsea squad is "too young" ?? pic.twitter.com/qGtwmmoHll — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 18, 2025

Chelsea also won the Europa Conference League last season, but it was at the Club World Cup that they really seemed to step up a level by beating current European champions Paris Saint-Germain 3-0 in the final.

Adarabioyo perhaps has a point, in that case, that it’s a bit simplistic to just point to the young squad at Enzo Maresca’s disposal.

CFC have also been underdogs in this competition before, winning when few would have expected them to in both 2012 and 2021, so perhaps this squad can bounce back from this defeat and produce something similar.