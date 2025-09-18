Enzo Maresca during a Chelsea game at the Club World Cup (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez is a target for Real Madrid at the end of the season, and they are hoping to sign the South American.

Fernandez has been outstanding for Chelsea since joining the club, and his performances have attracted the attention of the Spanish club. According to a report from Defensa Central, Chelsea could consider selling the midfielder at the end of the season.

Chelsea open to cash-plus-player deal for Enzo Fernandez

They would accept a player plus cash deal for the South American. They would be willing to accept the French international midfielder Eduardo Camavinga as a part of the deal. The 22-year-old Frenchman has been linked with a move away from Real Madrid in recent months. There is no doubt that he is a promising young player with a bright future, and he could prove to be an excellent option for Chelsea.

However, the departure of Fernandez will be a blow for the club. He is an outstanding player, and he is young enough to develop into a world-class midfielder. Fernandez has been labelled as an “amazing player” by Reece James. Chelsea need someone who can control the game from the deep and create opportunities with long-range passing. The departure of the Argentine international would be a blow for them.

Fernandez would be a coup for Real Madrid

There is no doubt that the World Cup winner is good enough for Real Madrid, and he could improve them immensely. Real Madrid have not had a player like him since the departure of Toni Cruise and Luka Modrić. The South American has all the tools to develop into a top-class player, and he could be the ideal fit for Real Madrid. If they manage to get the deal done, it would be a major coup for them.

It will be interesting to see if Chelsea can replace him properly.