Chelsea set sights on potentially risky signing of La Liga forward

Maroan Sannadi in action for Athletic Bilbao (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Chelsea are reportedly eyeing up Athletic Bilbao forward Maroan Sannadi as one of their next transfer targets.

The Morocco international doesn’t have a particularly impressive scoring record, but it seems the Blues are still admirers of his all-round qualities.

That’s according to a report from Fichajes, which states that Chelsea are keeping an eye on Sannadi, who is viewed by both the Blues and Athletic as someone who could be about to take his game to another level.

Still, the 24-year-old only scored one goal in all competitions last season, with most of his best form in the past coming in Spain’s second division with Deportivo Alaves’ B team.

Chelsea surely need to aim higher than Maroan Sannadi

Chelsea could do with more options up front, but they also surely need to be a bit more picky here and aim higher.

Sannadi may well prove to be a late bloomer, or someone who offers more than just goals, but it currently looks like a risky signing for them to pursue.

The west London giants have adopted a strategy of signing the world’s best young players, which often means gambling on talents who haven’t yet shown their full potential.

However, Sannadi is 24 years of age and if he was going to develop into a world class forward, we’d surely be seeing it by now.

Do Chelsea need more experience anyway?

Even if CFC move away from Sannadi and target a more elite young talent in that position, perhaps it’s time for them to be thinking about adding more proven and experienced players anyway.

Harry Kane suggested that Bayern had the edge over Chelsea in the Champions League last night due to their experience in this competition.

Many of Chelsea’s players were playing at this level for the first time, and it arguably showed as Bayern ended up beating them 3-1 in the end.

Chelsea sides of old have ground out results and won the Champions League even when they weren’t the favourites, but Enzo Maresca’s youthful squad surely lacks those qualities at the moment.