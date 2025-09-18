“Super reliable” – Chelsea advised to sign this PL star after duo struggle against Bayern Munich

Marc Guehi in action for Crystal Palace (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Chelsea have been advised to seal the transfer of Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi by former player Owen Hargreaves.

Speaking on punditry duty after Chelsea were beaten 3-1 by Bayern Munich in last night’s Champions League clash at the Allianz Arena, Hargreaves named Guehi as someone who could be an ideal upgrade for this Blues defence.

Enzo Maresca has had injuries to contend with, with both Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana struggling in that department in recent times, and that meant a weak-looking pairing of Trevoh Chalobah and Tosin Adarabioyo lining up against Bayern last night.

Hargreaves made it clear that Chelsea could do with someone more experienced back there, naming Guehi as an ideal option to slot in and quickly make an impact.

Chelsea advised to sign Marc Guehi to give their defence a boost

“If I think back to those Chelsea teams that won everything, they had Petr Cech, Carvalho, John Terry – that’s the basis of any team,” Hargreaves said, as quoted by the Metro.

“It’s not a criticism, it’s just a fact and I thought the two young centre-backs did okay but we’re talking about (Luis) Diaz, (Michael) Olise and Kane, some of the top performers, it was a big ask for them but mistakes cost them more than anything.

“But I do think if they can address that centre-back position, even though they’ve got Fofana and Colwill, two fabulous players, I think they need a little bit more experience as one of those players.”

He added: “Marc Guehi… I know he was a Chelsea academy boy but somebody like that, super reliable, you can just pop him in, mentor the young boys.

“I think having these young guys is amazing but having a mentor, we all had them as young kids coming through, I think probably need that Thiago Silva type, maybe a bit younger, just to help these young guys in a game like this, away from home in Munich where it’s very challenging.”