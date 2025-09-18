Chelsea under hot water over the treatment of two unwanted players

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are under scrutiny from the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) over how Raheem Sterling and Axel Disasi have been handled by the club, according to ESPN.

The Blues have made it clear that the two players are not a part of their plans under manager Enzo Maresca.

The Italian manager has expressed it clearly that they will not be integrated into the squad again under his watch.

Having made new signings in the positions they play in, Sterling and Disasi have no future at the club.

Chelsea have told Sterling & Disasi about their plans

Both the players spent time on loan away from the club last season. Sterling joined Chelsea’s rivals on a season long loan while Disasi moved to Aston Villa in January to revive his career.

Both Sterling and Disasi are training away from the main squad at the moment. Chelsea are now working closely with the PFA to ensure fair treatment.

Sterling, now 30, remains tied to Chelsea until the summer of 2027 while Disasi, aged 27, was brought in from Monaco in August 2023 and has a contract until 2029.

Now that the transfer window has closed, Sterling and Disasi have been excluded from inclusion in Maresca’s first-team plans and are training away from his squad at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground.

Blues duo expected to leave in January

Both Sterling and Disasi are well-paid, experienced pros who find themselves sidelined. That raises questions about how clubs manage high-profile players who don’t fit the manager’s plans.

Maresca and the Chelsea leadership are now under pressure to clearly communicate their vision.

When players of high standing are clearly instructed they are unwanted, it reflects both the manager’s strategy and possibly a breakdown in internal relations if not handled transparently.

How the PFA handles this case could set precedents for how sidelined players are treated in the Premier League.

Both Sterling and Disasi are expected to leave the club in the January transfer window.

