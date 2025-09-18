Cole Palmer did not hold back after defeat against Bayern Munich in the Champions League

(Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea played Bayern Munich in their first Champions League match on their return to the competition.

The Blues travelled away to Munich in what is one of the biggest matches of this week but their return to Europe’s elite competition ended up in disappointment.

Chelsea lost 3-1 against Vincent Kompany’s side as Harry Kane scored twice for the hosts and Enzo Maresca’s side only managed to score one goal through Cole Palmer, the man in form.

Palmer was on the score sheet in Chelsea’s last Premier League match as well, a 2-2 draw against Brentford.

Cole Palmer unhappy after Chelsea defeat

The England international is starting to find his goal scoring touch again but some of his teammates were disappointing against Bayern Munich on Wednesday night.

The Chelsea star voiced his frustration after the match and claimed that his team was unable to deal with the big moments.

Speaking to TNT Sports, Palmer said, as reported by The Mirror:

“Yeah [frustrating]. We deserved more. We started well, had early chances but when you make mistakes at the highest level it’s difficult.

“We showed we can play against one of the best teams in the competition. We deserved more to be honest. The manager said to us before we can go toe-to-toe.

“It’s a good learning curve and to be back in the competition is nice. I don’t even know [what happened in the second half]. We’re not coming here to be a learning curve. We showed we want to compete.”

Blues have a crucian run of fixtures coming up

While some of the other big players like Enzo Fernandez and Moises Caicedo were anonymous against Bayern, Palmer once again showed his quality and proved that he can perform at the biggest stage and against the best teams.

While it is an underwhelming start for the Blues in the Champions League after returning to the competition after 2023, they will have a chance to get their first win in the competition when they come up against Benfica at the start of October.

However, before that, they face Manchester United in the Premier League, Lincoln in the Carabao Cup and Brighton in the Premier League.

