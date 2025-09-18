Harry Kane pays big compliment to Chelsea but explains why Bayern came out on top

Harry Kane speaking at a press conference (Photo by FC Bayern München-Pool/Getty Images)

Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane has given his views on last night’s 3-1 win over Chelsea in the Champions League.

Kane scored twice to give Vincent Kompany’s men the victory, and the England international admitted afterwards that it was probably the team’s toughest challenge so far this season.

It’s quite common for Bayern to steamroller their opponents in the Bundesliga, with the Bavarian giants proving hugely dominant in their domestic league over the last decade.

Chelsea will have been a much harder opponent, though Kane also made it clear that the difference in experience between the two sets of players was probably a key factor.

Harry Kane reflects on Bayern Munich’s 3-1 win over Chelsea

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Kane praised Chelsea, but also made it clear that he felt Bayern deserved the win after playing the better football overall.

When asked if Chelsea’s youthful players and lack of experience was a factor, Kane admitted it was “maybe” a factor to consider.

? Harry Kane says Chelsea were Bayern's toughest test so far this season – but they lack experience ? pic.twitter.com/BI57MrTrsQ — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 18, 2025

Can youthful Chelsea go far in the Champions League?

Chelsea have invested a lot in top young players in recent years, and at times it looks like it’s hurt them.

Still, Enzo Maresca’s side won the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup in the last few months, so it’s also clear that progress is being made.

Chelsea have been successful in the Champions League in the past even when they were underdogs, so perhaps they’ll learn from this defeat and bounce back as the tournament goes on.