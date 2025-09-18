Man City join Chelsea in race to launch surprise Man United transfer raid

Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola look on during the Manchester Derby
Ruben Amorim and Pep Guardiola look on during the Manchester Derby

Manchester City are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in the situation of unsettled Manchester United central midfielder Kobbie Mainoo.

The talented young England international is clearly still regarded very highly in the game, with a number of top Premier League clubs keeping an eye on him.

We’ve previously reported on Mainoo being eyed by Chelsea and Tottenham, while there have also been links with other clubs such as Aston Villa, Everton, Napoli and Roma, as per the Daily Mail.

Now the latest is that Man City are alongside Chelsea and Newcastle in pursuing Mainoo, according to TEAMtalk.

The report suggests it’s actually Newcastle who have the strongest interest, with Eddie Howe a big fan of the player.

Could Kobbie Mainoo swap Manchester United for Manchester City?

Man United's Kobbie Mainoo in action against Burnley
Man United's Kobbie Mainoo in action against Burnley

Still, it will be interesting to see where City’s interest goes, as it would undoubtedly be a controversial move if Mainoo were to move from Old Trafford to the Etihad Stadium.

It’s not often we see the two Manchester clubs doing business together, but there have been some notable examples down the years.

Carlos Tevez and Owen Hargreaves both moved directly between United and City, while other Red Devils greats such as Peter Schmeichel and Andrew Cole also played for both clubs.

Mainoo is surely good enough to play at the very highest level, and this interest from City is perhaps a bit of a wake-up call.

It’s slightly bizarre that MUFC boss Ruben Amorim has not found more room for Mainoo in his starting line up, and it’s clear that if he doesn’t make use of him, then other big clubs will.

