Andrew Robertson of Liverpool celebrates with Conor Bradley, Federico Chiesa, and Harvey Elliott. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 31-year-old was expected to leave the club during the summer, but he ended up staying. He has been appointed as the vice captain of the club, but he does not have a long-term future at Anfield.

Atletico Madrid keen on Andrew Robertson

According to a report from Fichajes, Atletico Madrid are interested in securing his signature. He will be a free agent at the end of this season, and they are hoping to sign him on a free transfer. They will be able to secure a pre-contract agreement with the defender during the January transfer window. It will be interesting to see if the Scottish International is willing to move to Spain.

Despite being 31, he is a quality player with a lot of experience. He has won major trophies throughout his career, and he could prove to be an exceptional acquisition in the short term. His winning experience and leadership qualities could prove to be invaluable for Diego Simeone.

Signing a player of his quality and experience on a free transfer would represent an excellent bargain as well. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Liverpool have replaced Robertson

Liverpool have already signed Milos Kerkez as his long-term replacement. The Hungarian international is still adapting at his new club, and he has not been able to perform at a high level. Liverpool will certainly hope that he can adjust quickly and establish themselves as a key player for the club.

Meanwhile, this could be the right time for Robertson to try out a new challenge. He is entering the twilight stage of his career, and the opportunity to join. One of the biggest clubs in Spain will be hard to turn down.