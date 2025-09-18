Micky van de Ven celebrates with his Tottenham teammates (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Tottenham defender Micky van de Ven, according to the Boy Hotspur.

The 24-year-old has proven a superb signing for Spurs after previously catching the eye during a spell in the Bundesliga with Wolfsburg.

Van de Ven has continued to develop well during his time as a Tottenham player, and it makes sense that there’s now growing interest in him from bigger clubs.

The Boy Hotspur mentions interest from Liverpool and Chelsea, but also from European giants Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The report also notes that Van de Ven will be on quite a low salary at Spurs, and one imagines that could harm their chances of keeping him.

Micky van de Ven transfer could become a worry for Tottenham

Van de Ven perhaps rightly chose Tottenham as a good stepping stone club a couple of years ago, but he’ll likely feel he could play at an even higher level now.

The Netherlands international looks like an ideal long-term replacement for the ageing Virgil van Dijk at Liverpool, while he’s also a clear upgrade on Chelsea’s current defensive options.

It will be interesting to see if these clubs end up making concrete offers for Van de Ven soon, but they would surely be tempting options for him.

Van de Ven is in the Champions League with THFC this season, but in general they’re not always guaranteed to qualify for Europe’s top club competition.

That and the fact that Liverpool and Chelsea can surely offer him better money will surely be a reason for Spurs fans to start worrying about this situation.

Tottenham have often had to sell some of their star names down the years, such as Harry Kane, Gareth Bale and Luka Modric, but they’ll no doubt hope to keep as many members of this talented young squad together for as long as possible.