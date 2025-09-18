Liverpool fan involved in altercation with Diego Simeone wins internet with viral tweet

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool and Atletico Madrid played a tightly contested match at Anfield on Wednesday night.

Once again, Liverpool scored a late goal to win the match, thanks to Virgil Van Dijk’s header in the final stages of the match.

After taking a two goal lead through, Arne Slot’s team struggled to break down the La Liga giants who fought back and made it 2-2 with Marcos Llorente scoring both the goals.

Surprisingly, out of his seven goals in the Champions League, Llorente has scored four of them away to Liverpool.

In the final stages of the match, Simeone was involved in an altercation with a Liverpool fan.

The Atletico Madrid manager looked visibly upset and reacted to what was being said to him by the Liverpool fan close to the dugout.

The incident resulted in Simeone getting sent off and it made matters worse for him and his team.

Liverpool fan seen confronting Diego Simeone in earlier clip

An earlier clip of the Liverpool fan who confronted Simeone during the moment that Atletico scored their second goal… pic.twitter.com/obsknDF7g8 — george (@StokeyyG2) September 17, 2025

Soon after the match, the fan who rattled Simeone and played a part in getting him sent off tweeted:

“Do I get the assist?”

Do i get the assist? https://t.co/JuMIqblany — Jonny Poulter (@jonnyplfc6) September 18, 2025

Managers like Simeone are known for their emotional involvement, especially in big games. That emotional edge has become part of his identity, and for many, part of what makes him such a compelling figure. But it also opens him up to criticism when reactions appear over the top.

No disciplinary actions have yet been announced, either against the fan or involving Simeone.

Atletico Madrid manager was unhappy with the fan

The Atletico Madrid manager spoke to Movistar after the match about his sending off. He said:

“There is a lot of talk about taking care, but they (fans) were shouting insults through the whole game from behind the bench. And I cannot say anything as I am a coach.

“Obviously my reaction is not justifiable, I insulted him. But it was 90 minutes of being insulted the whole time. Then you turn around, when your opponent has scored, and they are still insulting you. It is not that easy.”

“The referee understood the situation. I hope that a team like Liverpool can improve that part.

“When they identify the person who did this, it should have its consequences. But he who needs to stay calm, and take the insults, is me. In my place you just have to take it.”

