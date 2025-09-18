(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are interested in signing the Ajax defender Youri Baas.

According to a report from Fichajes, they are keen on signing the 22-year-old Netherlands defender, and it will be interesting to see if they decide to make a move for him in the coming months. He would be a quality long-term investment for the club.

Liverpool could use Youri Baas

Baas is highly rated across Europe, and he has a bright future. Liverpool could groom him into a future star. It is no secret that Liverpool need more depth in the defensive unit. They failed to sign Marc Guehi from Crystal Palace during the summer transfer window.

Ibrahima Konate will be a free agent at the end of the season, and Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems. In addition to that, club Captain Virgil van Dijk is 33, and they need to start planning for a future without him.

The 22-year-old Dutchman could be a solid long-term investment for the club. Apart from his qualities as a defender, he is excellent with the ball at his feet. Liverpool need a ball-playing defender like him, and he could prove to be the ideal fit for them.

Virgil van Dijk reveals what he told Alexander Isak to do before his Liverpool debut

Baas could fancy a move

The opportunity to move to Liverpool will be quite exciting for the youngster. It would be a huge step up in his career, and he would get to test himself at a high level. Competing against world-class attackers in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Liverpool certainly have the financial muscle to convince Ajax to sell the player. It remains to be seen whether they follow up on their interest with an official proposal in the coming months. Convincing the defender to join the club will not be too difficult for them.