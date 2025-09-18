Jim Ratcliffe and Ruben Amorim (Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly looking at the Bournemouth manager Andoni Iraola as a potential replacement for Ruben Amorim.

The Portuguese manager is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season. Manchester United have spent heavily during the summer transfer window, and they were expected to start the season positively. They have already crashed out of the English League Cup, and they have picked up just one win from four Premier League matches.

Amorim to be replaced with Iraola?

Amorim is on thin ice, and he could be shown the door soon. Iraola has been identified as a potential alternative. He has done an exceptional job with the Cherries, and the Spanish manager is averaging 1.46 points per game at Bournemouth since taking over. The Cherries have done quite well in the Premier League so far, with three wins out of four. Despite selling several key players this summer, they have managed to perform at a high level.

Iraola has shown that he is excellent at managing clubs with a shoestring budget. There is no doubt that he could excel with Manchester United’s tremendous resources as well.

However, Bournemouth are hoping to agree on a new deal with their manager. The 43-year-old is an indispensable asset for them, and they are looking to tie him down to a long-term deal. According to TBR football, they are hopeful that the 43-year-old will commit his long-term future to the club.

Andoni Iraola is expected to sign a new deal

Graeme Bailey claims: “Bournemouth have always deflected the attention in Iraola insisting they see him signing a new deal – but that is becoming more of a situation. “Iraola’s current deal expires next summer and now Bournemouth, without piling pressure on the 43-year-old, are pushing him to sit down for talks. “We understand Pinto has told his Bournemouth bosses that he is hopeful that Iraola will commit.”

The development will come as a blow to Manchester United. It remains to be seen whether they move on to other targets if they decide to sack the Portuguese manager. It will be interesting to see if Amorim can save his job and turn things around at Old Trafford over the next few weeks. He has a talented squad at his disposal, and he will need to get the best out of his players now.