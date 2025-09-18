Report: Latest announcement has handed Man United boost in their pursuit of 21-year-old ace

Manchester United FC
Posted by
Man United manager Ruben Amorim
Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have recently announced their financial results, and they have recorded astronomical revenues.

According to a report from The Mirror, their annual income has reached a record-breaking £666.5 million. The club’s commercial performance will help them immensely in the transfer market, and it could allow them to spend substantial amounts of money on new signings.

Man United boost in Carlos Baleba pursuit

According to the report, the increased revenue could help Manchester United sign the Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. They were keen on the 21-year-old midfielder during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get a deal done. Brighton were not interested in selling the player during the summer transfer window. However, they might consider selling him in future. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to return for him in the coming months.

A move away from Brighton in January seems unlikely, and Manchester United might have to wait until the summer transfer window to get the deal done. They need a technically gifted midfielder like him, and the 21-year-old would be a solid long-term investment.

Liverpool are interested in Baleba as well.

More Stories / Latest News
Report: Tottenham emerging as one of the leading clubs to sign Swiss attacker
Liverpool manager Arne Slot
Arne Slot opens up on his only “disappointment” from the summer transfer window
Liverpool strikers Isak and Ekitike
Expert makes Hugo Ekitike claim that could be bad news for the Liverpool attacker

Baleba would improve Man United

Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in action
Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba in action (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

He will help out defensively and allow Manchester United to dominate midfield contests. The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has the attributes to succeed at the highest level. He is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs. He could be a star for Manchester United.

Joining one of the biggest clubs in England will give him the platform he deserves. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can perform well this season and secure European football for the next season. The best talent in the world will want to compete at the highest level..

More Stories Carlos Baleba

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *