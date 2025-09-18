Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United have recently announced their financial results, and they have recorded astronomical revenues.

According to a report from The Mirror, their annual income has reached a record-breaking £666.5 million. The club’s commercial performance will help them immensely in the transfer market, and it could allow them to spend substantial amounts of money on new signings.

Man United boost in Carlos Baleba pursuit

According to the report, the increased revenue could help Manchester United sign the Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba. They were keen on the 21-year-old midfielder during the summer transfer window, but they failed to get a deal done. Brighton were not interested in selling the player during the summer transfer window. However, they might consider selling him in future. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United decide to return for him in the coming months.

A move away from Brighton in January seems unlikely, and Manchester United might have to wait until the summer transfer window to get the deal done. They need a technically gifted midfielder like him, and the 21-year-old would be a solid long-term investment.

Liverpool are interested in Baleba as well.

Baleba would improve Man United

He will help out defensively and allow Manchester United to dominate midfield contests. The 21-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future, and he has the attributes to succeed at the highest level. He is certainly good enough to play for the biggest clubs. He could be a star for Manchester United.

Joining one of the biggest clubs in England will give him the platform he deserves. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can perform well this season and secure European football for the next season. The best talent in the world will want to compete at the highest level..