Financial results give Manchester United a boost in pursuit of £100m transfer target

Manchester United given positive Carlos Baleba update (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United have reportedly been given a boost in their pursuit of the transfer of talented young Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba.

The Red Devils have just received hugely positive financial results, making a record-breaking £666.5m annual income.

That, according to the Daily Mirror, should now help Man Utd pursue ambitious and expensive targets like the £100m-rated Baleba.

The Cameroon international is one of the most exciting young talents in Europe after impressing at Brighton, and he’ll surely be their next big sale.

The Seagulls have cashed in on a few of their star names in recent times, most notably with big sales of Moises Caicedo, Marc Cucurella and Joao Pedro to Chelsea.

Others like Alexis Mac Allister and Leandro Trossard have also been sold in recent years, and it’s surely going to be very difficult for them to keep an elite talent like Baleba.

Manchester United need a midfielder like Carlos Baleba

It’s been another poor start to the season for United, who seem to be in crisis mode almost every year at the moment, at least in terms of what’s going on on the pitch.

Off the pitch, their finances clearly remain strong, so that should mean Ruben Amorim is given the chance to invest in more new signings to try to turn results and performances around.

Amorim was able to bring in big-name signings like Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko this summer, but the team is still sorely lacking in midfield.

Baleba could be a major upgrade on the ageing Casemiro, and on the slightly unconvincing Kobbie Mainoo, who is no longer playing regularly.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might join the race for the 21-year-old, but he is at least surely affordable for United now if they decide to pursue the deal.

Ruben Neves is another United target in that area of the pitch, while Adam Wharton to MUFC could also be one to watch.