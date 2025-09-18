Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, celebrates a goal. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are looking to sign the Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde next summer.

The Uruguayan International is a tremendous performer for Real Madrid, and Manchester United would do well to secure his signature. He could improve them immensely in the middle of the park.

Valverde has been linked with Manchester City and Liverpool in the past.

Valverde could transform Man United

The South American is a complete midfielder who will help out defensively and contribute going forward. He is at the peak of his powers, and he has proven himself consistently at the highest level. He has helped Real Madrid win major trophies, and signing a player of his quality and experience would be a tremendous bit of business from Manchester United.

Real Madrid manager Xabi Alonso has claimed that the South American midfielder reminds him of his former teammate, Steven Gerrard.

The Spanish manager said: “I haven’t seen many players with his physical performance. He reminds me of someone like Steven Gerrard. He can play anywhere, and I’m very happy to be coaching him. All coaches would like to have a Valverde on the team. He got rid of the bad taste in his mouth from the penalty the other day today, and his determination was evident in his celebration.”

However, it is fair to assume that they will need to secure European football in order to attract a player of his quality. According to Fichajes, Manchester United are prepared to break the market in order to get the deal done.

They have done well to improve the attacking unit this summer, and signing the 27-year-old would improve the midfield as well. Meanwhile, Manchester United are willing to submit an offer of around €100 million in order to sign the South American.

Federico Valverde will not be an easy signing

He has a contract with Real Madrid until 2029, and they are under no pressure to sell him. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can convince Real Madrid. The Spanish outfit will look to win major trophies consistently, and they cannot afford to lose their best players. Valverde is one of their best midfielders, and his departure would weaken them.

Furthermore, the player might not be keen on joining a club that is going through a rebuilding phase. Manchester United are not in a position to win major trophies, and it remains to be seen how they convince the player and his club.