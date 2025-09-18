Just In: Man United hierarchy unhappy with latest dressing room development

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

According to United In Focus, the ownership group INEOS have expressed significant frustration, described as being “furious”, with recent events behind the scenes at Manchester United.

The Red Devils are struggling in the bottom half of the Premier League table at the moment after winning just four points from their first four matches of the season.

Despite the club not having the distraction of European football this season, results and performances have been highly disappointing.

Ruben Amorim has failed to deliver since taking charge of the club after the departure of Erik ten Hag last year.

However, it is something else that is making the owners unhappy about the club.

Man United owners unhappy with dressing room leaks

As per the report, INEOS are furious about the dressing room leaks at the club and feel they are causing a detrimental effect on the team and the club as a whole.

Graeme Bailey told United In Focus:

“The one thing the club are furious about is the potential of leaks again, seeing stories about players and squad members not being convinced by Amorim or his tactics.

“The club thought they had really stamped this out, they see it as totally destructive to what they are trying to do.

“United firmly believe they are building something, but they won’t and can’t allow internal discontent to impact on the club as a whole.”

Sources say INEOS wants immediate action. That likely includes clearer leadership, perhaps a shake-up in senior squad roles, stronger enforcement of internal rules, and potentially disciplinary steps for those seen as flouting team culture.

The coaching staff may also be asked to tighten up communication, both to the players and in public, so there is less room for negativity or speculation to grow.

INEOS do not want to repeat past mistakes at United

Similar things have happened in the past at Man United where secrets from the dressing room have been leaked to the media and that is exactly what is happening right now.

Reports have emerged from the dressing room about players being unhappy with the manager, his tactics and his philosophy.

Criticism has surfaced over players not feeling confident about Amorim’s ability to make changes during the game when the going gets tough.

The leadership at the club are unhappy with the leaks and want to make sure past mistakes are not repeated under their watch.

“At the moment” – Fabrizio Romano drops update on Ruben Amorim successor at Man United