Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Atletico Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 25-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the Spanish club, and he is no longer a key starter for them. The midfielder might need to move on in search of regular playing time. With the World Cup coming up in 2026, he will be desperate to play more often.

Manchester United were keen on Gallagher during the summer transfer window as well.

It will be interesting to see if he decides to leave the Spanish club during the January transfer window. Several clubs are keen on securing his signature. According to TBR, multiple clubs have asked Atletico Madrid to be kept informed of his situation.

Graeme Bailey claims: “I am told the player would dearly like to make it back into the Atletico Madrid side and that is his priority, but clubs are paying real interest to him and he is very much one to keep an eye on for January.”

Man United and Spurs keen on Conor Gallagher

Manchester United and Tottenham are among the clubs interested in securing his signature. The 25-year-old could prove to be an excellent addition for them. Both clubs need more quality and depth in the middle of the park.

Gallagher has played in the Premier League with Chelsea and Crystal Palace. He has shown that he is capable of performing at the highest level consistently. He will certainly improve the two teams if he joins them midway through the season.

Gallagher would be a solid addition

The 25-year-old is a hard-working midfielder who will help out defensively and add some much-needed drive in the middle of the park for Tottenham and Manchester United. Both clubs will be attractive destinations for him. Tottenham will be able to offer him UEFA Champions League football, and that could give them an edge in the transfer race.

It will be interesting to see if Atletico Madrid are willing to sanction his departure. Even though he is not the first name on the team sheet, he is an important squad player for them.