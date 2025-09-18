Marcus Rashford of FC Barcelona celebrates scoring. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Barcelona are up against Newcastle United in the UEFA Champions League tonight, and they are currently leading the game 2-0.

On-loan Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has scored two outstanding goals to put his side ahead on the night. The England International has been outstanding for Barcelona, and Manchester United fans will be wondering why they let him leave.

He has now become the second Englishman to score two goals in a Champions League game for a non-English club against a Premier League side, with the other being Harry Kane against Chelsea yesterday.

Marcus Rashford has been outstanding

Meanwhile, former Aston Villa striker Dion Dublin has heaped praise on the Barcelona star after his incredible second goal.

Dion Dublin wrote on BBC: “Wow! Everybody’s been waiting for this young man to show us what he’s got. “That is just totally unstoppable. It’s incredible, Marcus Rashford. He just gets a loose ball from Dan Burn, he’s on the edge of the box, he’s 22 yards out. Oh my word, he hits it with everything. It dips and bends and hits the bottom of the crossbar. What a strike.”

Rashford will look to build on today’s showing

Rashford will be delighted with his performance against Newcastle, and he will look to build on it in the coming weeks. He will look to establish himself as a key player for Barcelona and secure a permanent exit from Manchester United at the end of the season.

Meanwhile, Newcastle had opportunities earlier on in the game, but the decision to play without a striker has proved to be very costly. Eddie Howe will feel he should have started the game with record-signing Nick Woltemade.