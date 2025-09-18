“Good inside information” – Former Man United coach on club legend who could replace Amorim

Ruben Amorim and Michael Carrick, Cristiano Ronaldo, and Wayne Rooney (Photo by Carl Recine, Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images)

Former Manchester United coach Rene Meulensteen has suggested that ex-Red Devils midfielder Michael Carrick could be an ideal option to replace Ruben Amorim as manager.

Carrick is not currently in work, but had a spell as caretaker manager at Man Utd in between the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and the appointment of Ralf Rangnick as interim manager.

The 44-year-old has since had a spell in charge of Middlesbrough in the Championship, and he initially impressed there before eventually losing his job after a disappointing 10th place finish last season.

Meulensteen clearly knows Carrick well as he was part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s staff while the former England international was a star player at Old Trafford, while Carrick will also know a lot of this current squad well from his time on the coaching staff.

Speaking to BetVictor, as quoted by the Daily Mail, Meulensteen made it clear why he felt Carrick could be the best candidate to replace the struggling Amorim.

Michael Carrick to be next Manchester United manager?

Discussing Carrick’s credentials, Meulensteen said: “Michael Carrick might be the obvious option if Ruben Amorim is to go.

“Obviously Michael Carrick still knows quite a few players that were there when he was there. So he’s still got some good inside information. He obviously knows the club.

“But the key is that you need to have a guy that obviously has got a clear idea but puts some kind of a structure in place that the players buy into and that you get a spark from the players. Because they’re not bad players, there’s plenty of good players there.

“I’m sure that if they would play in a system that suits them, they really play at the best. I think you could see a fantastic Manchester United. Maybe Michael could well be the guy.

“It’s not magic. It’s common sense more than anything, that’s it and Carrick has got plenty of that.”

Is it time for United to sack Ruben Amorim?

Games Wins Draws Losses 47 17 12 18

It remains to be seen how much longer Amorim will be given at United, but things aren’t going well.

The Portuguese tactician impressed at former club Sporting Lisbon, so there’s perhaps an argument that he needs a bit more time, as this is a major step up to a club with more pressure and competing in a far more competitive league.

Still, MUFC aren’t the kind of club that can afford to wait too long, and it seems clear now that results and performances just aren’t happening with the way Amorim has his team set up.

Carrick might be more in tune with the kind of style that would succeed at United, but he’d also be a gamble due to his relative lack of experience.