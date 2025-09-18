Report: Decorated Man United star is set to leave the club next summer

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly preparing for the eventual departure of midfielder Casemiro, with credible reports suggesting the veteran has made up his mind to leave Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

According to Trivela, a consensus is forming that the player “intends to leave” at the end of the season and an agreement with a new club could be in the works as early as January.

Casemiro’s current contract with United is set to expire next summer, though it includes an option for an additional 12 months.

The club must agree with the player in order to activate that extra year. Sources, particularly from the Brazilian outlet Trivela, indicate that Casemiro is unlikely to remain beyond the summer of 2026, regardless of whether that option is taken up.

Despite his dwindling future at United, Casemiro remains a figure of importance under manager Ruben Amorim.

Man United are expected to let Casemiro leave

Casemiro has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League but under Amorim, his situation has evolved and the Portuguese manager has relied on the talent of the Brazilian midfielder.

He has been paired regularly with Bruno Fernandes in midfield, while players like Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo are still finding their footing in the side.

Having won multiple Champions League titles with Real Madrid before his move to England, Casemiro may be eyeing a return to his home continent or a club where he can finish his career on his own terms.

At United, he is on a large salary. With Financial Fair Play pressures and needing to balance the books, letting him go could have both financial and sporting benefits for the club.

United should start looking for Casemiro’s replacement

As Casemiro ages, sustaining his level in a demanding role is harder. He may prefer a new environment where he can play a key role, rather than risk fading out.

Casemiro’s departure would leave a significant void in United’s midfield. His ability to break up play, shield the defense, and bring experience in big matches has been crucial, even in a mixed season.

While nothing is guaranteed yet, signs suggest both player and club are preparing for life without him.

Until January, expect increasing speculation about his destination, while United’s leadership must plan for how to replace one of the modern greats in midfield.

