Report: Man United join race to sign in-form Champions League striker

Man United manager Ruben Amorim (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United continue to dominate the headlines in the transfer market.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport (via Football Italia), Juventus’ Vlahovic is reportedly locked in a three-way battle for his signature, with Man United believed to be one of the clubs vying for his services.

The Juventus striker scored two goals for the Italian side this week against Borussia Dortmund in their 4-4 draw at the Allianz Stadium.

Not only that, Vlahovic has scored two goals in three games in the new Serie A season, once again showing his goal scoring quality.

Man United interested in Dusan Vlahovic

The attacker is set to become a free agent next summer and some of the top clubs in Europe have been put on alert due to his availability next season.

The Old Lady were involved in talks with the striker over a new deal but due to their failure to reach an agreement on a new contract, the striker is now expected to leave the Serie A giants for free next summer.

The other two clubs competing with Man United over the signature of the striker are Barcelona and Atletico Madrid.

However, the striker’s preference to move to the Premier League could work in favour of the Red Devils.

The attacker is expected to demand a €10m-a-year salary and a €10m signing bonus.

Should United look for a new striker?

The Red Devils invested heavily in the summer transfer window to sign Benjamin Sesko. He has still not settled well at the club but the young striker needs more time and more opportunities.

Signing a new striker will weaken his development and reduce his playing time.

Although Sesko has still not scored a goal for the Premier League side, it is too early to judge him. He is still trying to learn the manager’s tactics and getting to know his teammates.

Instead of a new striker, United should look for a midfielder as that is the biggest issue in their squad at the moment.

