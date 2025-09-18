Ruben Amorim has left Man United players ‘perplexed’ after his treatment of one player

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Ruben Amorim has struggled at Manchester United this season and not only are the results and performances are being criticised, his team selection has raised eyebrows as well.

The Portuguese manager joined the club last year, replacing former manager Erik ten Hag.

However, after a 15th place finish in the Premier League last season, Amorim was expected to excel at the club this season.

Nothing has changed for the Red Devils this season as they sit in the bottom half of the Premier League table after four matches in the league this season.

Defeats against Arsenal and Manchester City in the Premier League and against Grimsby Town in the Carabao Cup have raised questions about Amorim’s long term future at Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim is struggling to deliver at Man United

Having provided the manager with financial backing in the summer transfer window, the hierarchy believe that the fortunes of the club would change but they were wrong.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Man United players are ‘perplexed’ at the manager for not showing faith in midfielder Kobbie Mainoo this season.

The United academy graduate has seen little playing time this season, just 73 minutes of action in the Premier League in four matches.

Amorim has made it clear that he will not change his philosophy and his methods. Due to the formation that he uses at the club, Mainoo is in competition with club captain Bruno Fernandes for a place in the starting line up, making it difficult for him to break into the side consdering Fernandes’ importance.

The journalist has also reported that Mainoo wanted to leave the club in the summer transfer window but United refused to let him leave, telling him that he is still a part of their plans.

Kobbie Mainoo is attracting interest from Premier League clubs

Surprisingly though, Amorim’s team selection has not shown that and the midfielder is getting upset at Old Trafford and looking to find a way out.

Newcastle United are interested in a move for the Man United star with Eddie Howe being an admirer of the England international.

Latest reports have suggested that Manchester City are keeping a close eye on Mainoo and could make a move for him if he is available.

Amorim is wasting the talent of Mainoo at the club and considering other options are not working for him, Mainoo deserves to play more.

