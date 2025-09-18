Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, gestures during the UEFA Super Cup 2025 match. (Photo by Claudio Villa/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Leeds United striker Harry Gray.

The 16-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and Tottenham are looking to build for the future, as per TEAMtalk. They have done well to acquire quality young players in recent seasons, and they are looking to add to the formidable pool of young talent at the club.

Harry Gray is a top talent

Gray is a tremendous talent, and he would be a shrewd investment for the future. The 16-year-old is highly rated across the country, and he recently scored a hat-trick on Tuesday for the Leeds U21 side.

The move to Tottenham could be an interesting opportunity for him. They could nurture him into a future star. They need more quality and depth on the side, and signing bright young talents like Gray would be a wise decision. Tottenham do not have the finances to ready-made superstars every summer, and they need to invest in talented young players who can develop into top players.

It will be interesting to see if they can convince Leeds United to sell the player. He is highly rated at the club, and the newly promoted Premier League will not want to lose him.

Gray could be tempted to join

Tottenham secured Champions League football for this season, and they managed to win the UEFA Europa League last season. The young attacker could be tempted to join them if the opportunity presents itself. However, he needs to decide on his future carefully. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. He should seek gametime assurance before committing to a transfer. In addition to that, Tottenham must look to provide him with a clear pathway for his development.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops over the next few months.