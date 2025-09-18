Thomas Frank, Manager of Tottenham Hotspur, reacts prior to the pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Micky van de Ven has been linked with the move away from Tottenham Hotspur in recent months.

The Netherlands International has been outstanding since joining the club, and it is no surprise that top teams are keen on signing him. Van de Ven has been linked with Real Madrid as well.

Spurs eyeing Van de Ven extension

According to a report from The Boy Hotspur, Liverpool and Chelsea are interested in signing the 24-year-old central defender.

Tottenham are desperate to keep him at the club for the long term, and they are ready to offer him premium wages to convince him to sign and deal. They are ready to double his current salary. It remains to be seen whether the defender is prepared to commit his long-term future to the club.

Spurs want to double his weekly wages from £50,000 to £100,000.

Liverpool and Chelsea want Micky van de Ven

There is no doubt that he is a key player for Tottenham, and he is one of the best defenders in the Premier League right now. Liverpool could certainly use someone like him. Ibrahima Konate could leave the club on a free transfer soon, and Joe Gomez has struggled with persistent injury problems. It will be interesting to see if the Reds can convince Spurs to sell the player to them.

Similarly, Chelsea need to improve defensively as well. They need upgrades on Benoit Badiashile and Axel Disasi. Players like Levi Colwill and Wesley Fofana have had injury problems as well.

Both teams could use a quality defender like Van de Ven. It will be interesting to see if the player is keen on the move. They will be able to offer him the platform to fight for major trophies. Even though Tottenham have recently won the UEFA Europa League, they are not quite at the level required to win the Champions League or the Premier League. It would not be a surprise if the defender is tempted to move on and join an elite club.