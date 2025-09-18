Tottenham Hotspur head coach Thomas Frank gestures during a pre-season friendly match. (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing the Swiss international attacker Ruben Vargas.

According to Fichajes, they are emerging as one of the leading clubs to sign the 27-year-old attacker, and they will face competition from Aston Villa. It will be interesting to see if Sevilla are prepared to sell Vargas in the coming months.

Ruben Vargas has done well for Sevilla

He has been an important player for them. The Swiss International has produced three assists in three league matches so far this season. Selling him would weaken the La Liga club going forward, and it remains to be seen whether they’re prepared to sanction his departure midway through the season.

Tottenham could certainly use more quality in the attack, and the 27-year-old would be a useful acquisition. He is capable of operating on either flank, and he will add pace, flair, and unpredictability to the side.

Vargas could be tempted

The opportunity to move to the Premier League could be tempting for the player. It would be an excellent platform for him, and Tottenham have an ambitious project. They will be hoping to build on their UEFA Europa League win from last season. They will look to challenge for trophies once again, and they have done well to improve the squad during the summer transfer window. They have brought in a quality manager like Thomas Frank as well. The Swiss International could be attracted to the idea of joining them.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the Spanish outfit with a substantial offer. They have the resources to get the deal across the line. They need to keep improving the squad if they want to match up to the European elite.

Vargas is unlikely to be a cheap acquisition, and it remains to be seen whether Tottenham are prepared to break the Bank for him.