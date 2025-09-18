Virgil van Dijk reveals what he told Alexander Isak to do before his Liverpool debut

Alexander Isak and Virgil van Dijk (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk has spoken out on what he told new signing Alexander Isak as he made his Reds debut against Atletico Madrid last night.

Liverpool ended up winning 3-2 thanks to a late goal from Van Dijk, but it wasn’t the most exciting debut for Isak in the end.

Still, big things will be expected of the Sweden international after the world class form he showed during his time at Newcastle United.

Liverpool fans had to wait a bit for Isak’s debut after his signing from Newcastle on Deadline Day, with the international break getting in the way, while he also arrived having not had a pre-season.

Speaking in the mixed zone after the game, Van Dijk gave some insight into what advice he gave Isak ahead of his first appearance for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk on pre-match chat with Liverpool new-boy Alexander Isak

Van Dijk didn’t seem keen to give too much away to the reporter that asked the question, but admitted he told Isak to more or less do his thing, but to remember his duties by linking up play and pressing for the team.

See below for a video clip of Van Dijk’s comments…

?? Virgil van Dijk has revealed the advice he gave to Alexander Isak ahead of his #LFC debut…? pic.twitter.com/EDANn2EmdM — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 18, 2025

Alexander Isak now set for first Merseyside Derby

The big games seem to be coming thick and fast for LFC right now, with their next match being the Merseyside Derby against rivals Everton.

Arne Slot’s side will welcome the Toffees to Anfield for the early kick-off on Saturday, and it will be another big test for Isak early on in his Liverpool career.

The 25-year-old played in some big games at Newcastle, but this is truly one of the biggest derbies in English football, and one where there’ll be a lot of pressure to deliver in front of the home fans.