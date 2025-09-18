Graham Potter is facing an uncertain future at West Ham. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly looking at Slaven Bilic as a potential replacement for Graham Potter.

The West Ham United manager is under a lot of pressure after a disappointing start to the season, and he could be shown the door soon. The London club could look to bring back their former manager in that case, as per TBR.

Bilic has been linked with a return in the past.

Slaven Bilic to return?

Bilic is currently managing Al-Fateh, and it will be interesting to see if he is willing to return to the Premier League. The opportunity to manage West Ham could be attractive for him. It would be ideal for him to return to a top European club.

He has previously done reasonably well for the Hammers, even though his percentage is not exceptional. He has a career win percentage of 39% and he managed to win 38% of his matches at West Ham.

Bilic to replace Graham Potter?

It will be interesting to see if West Ham decide to part ways with Potter in the coming weeks. He has not been able to deliver despite substantial backing in the transfer market. They have a quality team at their disposal, and a new manager might be able to bring out the best in them. Bilic knows the club well, and he will look to make an instant impact. He will be able to settle in quickly as well.

It remains to be seen how the West Ham United fans react to the decision if he is brought back. Ideally, they should look to aim higher. A club of their stature should be pushing for European football regularly. A quality manager could take them to that level.