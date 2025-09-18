West Ham United identify Graham Potter replacement

(Photo by Richard Pelham/Getty Images)

West Ham United are reportedly drawing up a shortlist of managers who could take over the reins should Graham Potter be dismissed, sources told Football Insider.

Mick Brown, a former scout working with the club has indicated that West Ham are conducting serious internal evaluations following a string of poor performances, with Nuno Espírito Santo emerging as a leading contender.

The current atmosphere at the London Stadium is increasingly unstable. The catalyst appears to have been a 3-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur, a result which intensified scrutiny of Potter’s tactics and the bigger picture around recruitment and game management.

That loss is just one part of the club’s inconsistencies that have left both fans and club executives uneasy.

Potter’s squad has not found the cohesion expected, despite investment, and leadership in crucial moments has been questioned.

Nuno Espirito Santo to West Ham United?

Brown believes that Nuno, who was recently sacked by Nottingham Forest, will be among the candidates to replace Potter at West Ham if they hierarchy decides to sack the manager.

“West Ham are going to be looking at a few managers,” he told Football Insider.

“Even if it’s not official, because Potter is still in the job at the moment, they will have a list of names who they believe could come in to replace him.

“Nuno is going to be high on that list because of what he did with Nottingham Forest.

“He would be in the frame for any jobs that come up.”

The clock is ticking for Graham Potter

West Ham’s reviews are said to include several names, though few are being made public. One name occasionally mentioned is Kieran McKenna, currently at Ipswich Town, but insiders suggest that a move for him is unlikely for now.

Speculation about former players, including West Ham legend Mark Noble, stepping in temporarily has gained traction among fans, though the club appears to view that option as a stopgap rather than a long-term solution.

While Potter remains in charge for now, West Ham United are clearly preparing for the possibility that a managerial change may be needed.

Nuno leads the pack of possible replacements due to his impressive work at Forest and he is someone who can steady the ship in these tough times if given the opportunity.

