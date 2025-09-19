Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Chelsea are interested in signing the River Plate attacker Ian Subiabre in the coming months.

According to a report from River Noticias, Chelsea and Barcelona are interested in the 18-year-old attacker. However, Marcelo Gallardo wants to keep the player at River Plate, and the club hierarchy is pushing the player to commit his long-term future to them.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops. The 18-year-old is a promising young player with a bright future, and Subiabre could be a solid long-term acquisition for Chelsea. They could use more quality and depth in the attacking unit, and the South American would be a long-term investment.

Ian Subiabre to Chelsea?

Subiabre has the potential to develop into a quality Premier League attacker with the right guidance. The opportunity to join Chelsea could be attractive for him. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an ambitious project. They have the resources to pay a lucrative amount of money for the player as well.

Chelsea have shown a willingness to invest in talented young players, and the 18-year-old could develop into a future star with the right guidance. The South American outfit wants to keep him at the club, and it remains to be seen whether he’s ready to commit his long-term future to them. The move to Europe could be a tempting opportunity.

The attacker has also been on the radar of Arsenal in recent months.

Barcelona keen on Subiabre

Meanwhile, Barcelona is also interested in the player. It remains to be seen whether Chelsea can convince the player to join them instead. The move to Spain can be quite attractive for South American players. Barcelona are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and they have an impressive track record when it comes to grooming young players. The 18-year-old could fancy a move to the Spanish champions as well.