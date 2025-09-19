Spurs line up move to sign 200k-a-week Atletico Madrid star

Conor Gallagher of Atletico Madrid (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images)

Tottenham are reportedly lining up a move for Atletico Madrid central midfielder Conor Gallagher after also looking at him in the summer.

The England international has had a mixed spell in La Liga, and it wouldn’t be too surprising to see him coming back to a Premier League club in the near future.

As we reported in the summer, there was late interest in Gallagher from Spurs and Manchester United, though a deal never materialised.

Still, it seems this will be one to watch again in January, according to latest reports from TBR Football and others.

Gallagher is not guaranteed regular playing at Atletico, and THFC could offer him a way out of the club.

Tottenham remain keen on Conor Gallagher transfer

Tottenham’s new manager Thomas Frank has made a strong start to life in north London, but he’ll surely be keen to add both quality and depth to his squad in the winter.

Gallagher looks like he could fit the bill perfectly, as he’d bring quality and Premier League experience, looking like someone who could start a lot of games for Spurs but also provide a decent rotation option from time to time.

It will be interesting to see if other Premier League clubs also join the race for Gallagher in the weeks and months ahead as he seems likely to be leaving Spain this January.