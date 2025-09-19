Leeds United head coach Daniel Farke has now discussed the possibility of fast-tracking young talent Harry Gray into the first team.

Farke opened up on the situation when questioned about Gray’s potential debut on Thursday.

Reflecting on his previous managerial roles, Farke emphasised his strong commitment to youth development, highlighting his time overseeing Dortmund’s academy and his previous experience at Norwich, where he famously promoted young players. He also mentioned his role in bringing Archie Gray into the Leeds setup, and now the focus is on Archie’s younger brother, Harry.

Farke asserted his confidence in his own judgment when it comes to handling young players at critical moments.

The manager added that Gray needs to integrate with the first team to gain experience and develop physically to handle the rigours of Premier League football.

However, Farke also stressed the importance of balance between giving Gray exposure and ensuring he continues to develop in a less pressured environment.

Daniel Farke on Harry Gray

He said: “I don’t want to sound arrogant, but I gave Harry his debut in the crunch time. “If I were to back a manager to be brave enough to play a young player, to know what a young player needs, I’d pick me. Harry needs to train with the first team, experience physicality of the Premier League. “He needs game time with the U21s to stay in his rhythm and not to lose his striker instinct. He needs time and peace to develop. You will see him once he is prepared for Premier League games.”

Gray is a top talent

This season, Gray has made six appearances for Leeds United’s U21 side, scoring seven goals, including a standout hat-trick against Scunthorpe United’s first team. He was also an unused substitute in a Carabao Cup match against Sheffield Wednesday, suggesting he is close to a first-team breakthrough.

At just 17 years old, Harry Gray’s rapid progression is already drawing attention, with Farke clearly eager to nurture him carefully towards Premier League exposure.