David Ornstein announces “shock” Arsenal departure and major shake-up

Arsenal have made a major shake-up at boardroom level as Tim Lewis has left the club and Richard Garlick has moved up to become the new CEO.

This is according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has posted the news on X this morning, also announcing that Josh Kroenke will becoming more involved with the Gunners.

? EXCL: Tim Lewis leaves Arsenal in shock boardroom revamp. 62yo integral to #AFC rise but new-look hierarchy sees Richard Garlick become CEO + Josh Kroenke increasingly prominent, Ben Winston join & 3 more appointments including 2 from KSE @TheAthleticFC https://t.co/vKEYTeydl6 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 19, 2025

The report goes on to explain that Lewis has had a long association with both Arsenal and the Kroenkes, dating back all the way to 2007.

So this is clearly a surprise decision and a big regime change at the Emirates Stadium.

What it will mean in terms of its effects on the pitch remain to be seen, but Arsenal fans will just have to hope it doesn’t mean anything too unsettling for Mikel Arteta and his players.

How important was Tim Lewis at Arsenal?

The Athletic’s report adds that Lewis has been a key figure with AFC in recent times, having a strong relationship with manager Arteta.

It seems he was also one of the more influential figures in the deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer, due to his good relationship with Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

Arsenal could miss this kind of influence, but it’s also worth stressing that other experienced and important figures remain involved, such as Kroenke, Garlick, and of course Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.