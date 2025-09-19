David Ornstein announces “shock” Arsenal departure and major shake-up

Arsenal FC
Posted by
Arsenal FC logo and David Ornstein
Arsenal FC logo and David Ornstein (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Arsenal have made a major shake-up at boardroom level as Tim Lewis has left the club and Richard Garlick has moved up to become the new CEO.

This is according to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, who has posted the news on X this morning, also announcing that Josh Kroenke will becoming more involved with the Gunners.

See below for details from Ornstein…

The report goes on to explain that Lewis has had a long association with both Arsenal and the Kroenkes, dating back all the way to 2007.

So this is clearly a surprise decision and a big regime change at the Emirates Stadium.

What it will mean in terms of its effects on the pitch remain to be seen, but Arsenal fans will just have to hope it doesn’t mean anything too unsettling for Mikel Arteta and his players.

How important was Tim Lewis at Arsenal?

Tim Lewis and Josh Kroenke
Tim Lewis and Josh Kroenke (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

The Athletic’s report adds that Lewis has been a key figure with AFC in recent times, having a strong relationship with manager Arteta.

More Stories / Latest News
Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid
Sources confirm Chelsea, Man Utd & Newcastle interest in potential €80m transfer
Conor Gallagher of Atletico Madrid
Spurs line up move to sign 200k-a-week Atletico Madrid star
Jadon Sancho warming up for Aston Villa
“Needs to stop…” – Man United misfit slammed for what he’s been doing at new loan club

It seems he was also one of the more influential figures in the deal to sign Eberechi Eze from Crystal Palace this summer, due to his good relationship with Eagles chairman Steve Parish.

Arsenal could miss this kind of influence, but it’s also worth stressing that other experienced and important figures remain involved, such as Kroenke, Garlick, and of course Arteta and sporting director Andrea Berta.

More Stories Richard Garlick Tim Lewis

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *