Sources confirm Chelsea, Man Utd & Newcastle interest in potential €80m transfer

Eduardo Camavinga of Real Madrid (Photo by Denis Doyle/Getty Images)

Chelsea, Manchester United and Newcastle United are all interested in a potential transfer move for €80m-rated Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camavinga.

You can find out the full details of Camavinga’s situation in my exclusive Daily Briefing update from this morning

Capable of playing defensive midfield or left-back, it seems Camavinga’s future is now in some doubt, according to what my sources have told me.

The Frenchman is not necessarily definitely heading for the Madrid exit, but his situation has changed under new manager Xabi Alonso.

This has put clubs on alert, and Chelsea in particular are thought to have a concrete and genuine interest in him.

Eduardo Camavinga set for Premier League transfer?

It would be exciting to see a top player like Camavinga in English football if he does end up falling out of favour at the Bernabeu.

Still only 22 years of age, Camavinga could still have his best years ahead of him, and it’s easy to imagine him having a key role at top clubs like Chelsea or Man Utd.

Newcastle might also be a tempting option for him if he wants to ensure he’s playing regularly and moving on to another ambitious project.

Where should Camavinga move if he leaves Real Madrid?

Camavinga doesn’t necessarily seem like he’d be an automatic starter at Chelsea due to the presence of Moises Caicedo and Enzo Fernandez in midfield.

Still, the Blues could do with more depth as Romeo Lavia has proven a major disappointment since joining from Southampton.

United, meanwhile, might do well to consider Camavinga as an alternative to other targets like Brighton’s Carlos Baleba.

Newcastle could surely find room for a top player like this in their midfield, but one imagines they’d need to keep on qualifying for the Champions League to convince him it would be the right move.