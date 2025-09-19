Enzo Maresca warns Chelsea star to be ready to encounter this problem against Man Utd

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca looks on during the Bayern Munich game (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Chelsea manager Enzo Maresca has warned Blues winger Alejandro Garnacho that he’ll need to be able to cope with a harsh reception from Manchester United fans as he prepares to face his old club for the first time since leaving.

Garnacho joined Chelsea from Man Utd in the summer, and it’s fair to say he’s probably not going to get the warmest welcome from the fans at Old Trafford in this weekend’s game.

The Argentina international had some decent moments in a United shirt, but he struggled with consistency and often seemed to show signs of a poor attitude.

Now that Garnacho has left for one of United’s major rivals, it seems inevitable that he’ll be roundly booed by his old fans if and when he gets on the pitch this weekend.

Enzo Maresca believes Alejandro Garnacho is ready to start for Chelsea against Manchester United

Watch below as Maresca addressed the Garnacho situation in his press conference earlier today…

? Enzo Maresca has warned Alejandro Garnacho he has to be "ready" for a hostile reception at Manchester United! ? pic.twitter.com/6SYXtyLQBo — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) September 19, 2025

It seems that Maresca clearly views Garnacho as being ready for this big game, but he didn’t seem to feel too much sympathy for the youngster about the treatment he might get from his old supporters.

Maresca pointed out that Chelsea left-back Marc Cucurella seemed to be targeted by Bayern Munich fans in their midweek Champions League game, so it’s something that all players have to be ready to deal with at this level.

The Italian tactician will now have an interesting call to make for this game, as a harsh reception could affect Garnacho’s concentration, or perhaps even fire him up to play better.