“There will be opportunities” – Liverpool star likely to get transfer offers this January

Mohamed Salah, Jeremie Frimpong, and Federico Chiesa celebrate Liverpool's late winner vs Burnley (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Liverpool winger Federico Chiesa is reportedly likely to get opportunities to leave the club and return to Serie A in the January transfer window.

The Italy international has struggled for regular playing time since moving to Anfield last summer, and it was perhaps a bit surprising that he didn’t leave during the most recent transfer window.

Still, it seems Chiesa’s future will be one to watch again in January as transfer expert Dean Jones discussed the situation with TEAMtalk.

Jones says it’s likely that Chiesa will have opportunities, but it’s not guaranteed he’ll be rushing to leave as his next move would likely be seen as something of a step down.

Federico Chiesa transfer situation explained

Despite his lack of guaranteed minutes, it seems that Chiesa is not exactly desperate to leave Liverpool, so his next move would have to be the right kind of project to tempt him.

“He (Chiesa) seems to love being part of Liverpool, and they see him as a very useful player. He is patiently waiting for his opportunity to shine,” Jones said.

“Obviously, he cannot wait around forever, but, equally, wherever he goes next is likely to be a step down in level.

“There will be opportunities in January for him to move and a switch back to Italy will definitely be possible – but the player has to be sure that the team fits him properly in order to reach his own heights and produce his best form.”

Should Liverpool let Chiesa go?

LFC fans will likely have mixed feelings about the Chiesa situation.

On the one hand, the 27-year-old is clearly not quite good enough for this level, or we would have seen a lot more of him by now.

With that in mind, perhaps it would make the most sense for the Reds to just let him go as soon as possible.

Still, squad depth is also important over a long and difficult season, and it’s not always easy finding players who are seemingly quite content to sit on the bench and wait for their moment to make an impact.

Chiesa could end up being quite useful at some point, so maybe holding on to a backup player who’s not pushing to leave wouldn’t be the worst decision in the world.