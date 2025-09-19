73 G/A in 161 games: Man United eye explosive winger after slow start by summer signings

Francisco Trincao in action for Sporting against Benfica (Photo by Gualter Fatia, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly already looking for new attacking signings despite spending big on new wingers Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha this summer.

The Red Devils have not started well this term, despite completely revamping their front three, so perhaps that’s why Ruben Amorim now already has one eye on a top talent from his former club.

According to a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes, Man Utd have an interest in Francisco Trincao, who has certainly been in hugely impressive form in recent times.

The Portugal international has a superb record of 39 goals and 34 assists in 161 appearances for Sporting, many of which will have come under Amorim’s management.

Francisco Trincao looks like the winger Manchester United need

Of course, there’s no guarantee that Trincao could repeat his fine form at United, but his numbers are impressive, and he’s someone Amorim knows how to get the best out of.

It will be interesting to see if MUFC decide to step up their pursuit of the 25-year-old this January, or if they’ll perhaps be prepared to wait until the summer to see how Mbeumo and Cunha improve as the season goes on.

Mbeumo looked like a top performer at Brentford, while Cunha also impressed a great deal at Wolves, so there’s always the risk that Trincao or someone else would similarly go backwards at Old Trafford.

Unfortunately for United, that’s been the theme with so many of their signings in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era.

Many recent Man United signings have flopped

Antony, Jadon Sancho, Rasmus Hojlund and Joshua Zirkzee are some other recent examples of players who shone before joining.

In some cases, the likes of Antony and Hojlund have also quickly improved after being allowed to leave.

Trincao, however, might be a safer bet due to Amorim knowing him well, which might make it a quicker settling-in period than it’s been for Mbeumo and Cunha.