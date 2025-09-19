Contact made: Man United & CL giants could be set for midfielder transfer battle

Frenkie de Jong in action for Barcelona vs Rayo Vallecano (Photo by Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly among the clubs showing an interest in the potential transfer of Barcelona central midfielder Frenkie de Jong.

The Netherlands international has shone during his time at Barca, but he’s coming towards the end of his contract, potentially making him a free agent next summer.

It seems Man Utd and others have been keen to take advantage of the situation, with Fichajes naming them and Bayern as two clubs who’ve made initial informal contacts about the potential deal.

De Jong could well be tempted by a change of scene, so perhaps he won’t renew his deal and that could pave the way for a move to United.

Manchester United need a midfielder like Frenkie de Jong

De Jong ticks a lot of boxes for United – he’s a clear upgrade on what they currently have in midfield, he’s still at his peak, and he would bring the experience and mentality of someone who’s won a lot of major trophies.

The 28-year-old might well favour someone like Bayern at the moment, however, as it’s not yet clear what kind of situation United will be in by next summer.

The Red Devils are not currently playing in any European competition, and it remains to be seen if they’re realistically going to be in contention to do so next season.

Bayern, by contrast, will almost certainly be in the Champions League again, and would be able to offer De Jong a realistic chance of winning major trophies.

Having said that, if De Jong wants to ensure he starts games on a regular basis, then MUFC might be the safer move from that point of view as they’d surely immediately build their midfield around him.

It is also our understanding that Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is another United target in the middle of the park.