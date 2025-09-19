Jadon Sancho warming up for Aston Villa (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

Manchester United’s loaned-out winger Jadon Sancho has been criticised for the way he’s started his spell at Aston Villa.

Former Villa man Paul Merson is clearly thoroughly unimpressed with what he’s seen from Sancho so far, saying he needs to stop playing it so safe on the ball.

At his best during his Borussia Dortmund days, Sancho was an exciting attacker who would take defenders on and drive into dangerous positions.

Now, however, Sancho looks short of confidence, with the 25-year-old singled out for criticism from Merson after such a slow start to life at Villa Park.

The pundit, writing in his column for Sportskeeda, urged Sancho to do more on the ball and to take more risks with his play.

Jadon Sancho criticised by former Aston Villa star Paul Merson

“I don’t know what Jadon Sancho is doing at the moment though,” Merson said.

“He’s not running at anybody, not committing people and not taking chances!

“Sancho needs to stop playing it safe and has to take risks with the ball at his feet.

“If you lose the ball, no one cares. Try and make things happen instead of just passing it around.”

Sancho is surely capable of doing better than this, as he showed at times during his loan spell at Chelsea last season.

The former England international was once considered an elite talent during his time as a youngster at Dortmund, but it’s been a rough few years for him since he joined United.

MUFC fans will surely be pretty frustrated by Sancho’s poor start at Villa as it looks like it’s going to continue to be difficult for the club to finally sell him permanently after a few loan spells that failed to get him off their books.