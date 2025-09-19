Recent Manchester United signing could leave already as Euro giants hover

Bryan Mbeumo and Joshua Zirkzee (Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Manchester United striker Joshua Zirkzee could reportedly be on his way out of Old Trafford already, with Juventus a possible destination.

The Netherlands international has been a bit of a disappointment since joining Man Utd from Bologna last season, and it seems he could already be heading back to Serie A.

According to TEAMtalk, the Red Devils could continue to make changes to their squad, with a one-in-one-out policy in place.

This could mean Zirkzee makes way for further attacking reinforcements, and Juve are mentioned in the report as possible suitors for the 24-year-old, though there would likely also be others involved as well.

Joshua Zirkzee may have to leave Manchester United

Zirkzee previously impressed in Italy, showing himself to be an exciting young talent, but he’s not really lived up to his potential so far at United.

With just seven goals in 51 games in all competitions for MUFC, it’s hardly surprising that the club are already considering making a change.

It may still be, however, that Zirkzee could revive his career, as we’ve seen from so many other players who’ve left Old Trafford in recent times.

Can Zirkzee turn his career around like these former United flops?

Zirkzee is far from the only big-name signing to flop at United in recent times, but he could perhaps still have the chance to bounce back.

After all, Marcus Rashford is impressing on loan at Barcelona, while we’ve also seen signs of the likes of Antony and Rasmus Hojlund improving since getting out of Manchester.

There’s no reason that a naturally gifted player like Zirkzee can’t do the same as long as he finds the right club and the right manager to help him find some confidence again.