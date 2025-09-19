(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Andrew Robertson has been linked with a move away from Liverpool in recent months, but they could offer him a new deal now.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are exploring a potential new contract for the 31-year-old defender. He was heavily linked with an exit during the summer transfer window, but the Scottish International ended up staying.

New deal for Robertson?

O’Rourke said: “I think Liverpool will be hoping to keep hold of Andy Robertson with a new deal being explored and, look, he’s back in the team right now…so let’s see if Robertson gets a run in the team now with Kerkez taken out of the firing line after a difficult start to his life at Anfield.”

Liverpool signed Milos Kerkez as his replacement earlier this summer. Although the Hungarian is a supreme talent, he has not been able to adapt to his new surroundings so far. His performances have been mediocre, and Liverpool might need to bank on Robertson’s experience and leadership for now.

The 31-year-old will be a free agent at the end of the season, and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool offers him an extension. The opportunity to continue with the Premier League champions could be tempting for the defender.

Keeping Andrew Robertson could be useful

He is the vice captain of the club, and he is also a fan favourite. He has been a reliable performer for the club over the years. There is no doubt that he has regressed over the last 12 months, but he remains a quality player who could be very useful on and off the pitch.

Keeping him at the club for another season might not be a bad idea. He could mentor the Hungarian defender and allow him to develop at his own pace.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks. Liverpool will be hoping to fight for major trophies consistently, and they need experience along with quality. Robertson will be a valuable option for them if he stays at the club.