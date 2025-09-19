“It’s refreshing” – Marcus Rashford aims subtle dig at Man United after superb Barcelona performance

Marcus Rashford speaking to TNT Sports

Marcus Rashford stole the show for Barcelona last night with two superb goals in their 2-1 win away to Newcastle United in the Champions League.

Barca had to be patient against Eddie Howe’s resilient side, but Rashford ended up producing a real moment of magic with the winning goal from outside the box.

The England international is currently on loan at Barcelona from Manchester United, and he seems to be enjoying his football again after a difficult spell.

Rashford clearly seemed to lose motivation at Man Utd, but he’s also spoken now about how refreshing it is to be at Barcelona.

Marcus Rashford loving life at Barcelona

Watch the video below as the 27-year-old discusses life at Barca and how he feels he’s been given the opportunity to improve his game.

"I think it's making me a better player" ? Marcus Rashford chats about learning from Barcelona, THAT strike against Newcastle and playing alongside Lamine Yamal ? ? @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/wVXuu8wdNP — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) September 18, 2025

“It’s going good. Obviously learning a lot, it’s a new way of football. I’m enjoying it all and I think it’s making me a better player. That’s what I’m here to do, help the team win but also try and improve and be the best I can,” Rashford told TNT Sports after the game.

“Honestly it’s an amazing experience, I’ve always been a huge admirer of Barcelona. Most people my age have watched them play from when we were younger, so it’s amazing football, amazing players and we just want to win as much as possible.”

He added: “I’m full of excitement. I’m very motivated, very determined and the quality we’ve got in the team, that excites me alone.

“It’s refreshing to play with these guys. I’ve said it a few times but the team’s so young, they play with such confidence, such understanding of the game.”

Best advice for any half decent footballer is: 'leave Manchester United' pic.twitter.com/iJh10HfO0w — Mark Brus (@MarkBrusCOS) September 18, 2025

This clearly sounds like a player who needed a change of scene, and who needed to get away from Old Trafford.

So many talented footballers have struggled in that environment in recent years, with many of them going on to improve after leaving the Red Devils.

It now looks like Rashford is doing the same, and it’s great for neutral fans to see him back to his best again.