Ruben Amorim, Manager of Manchester United, looks on. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

Manchester United attacker Marcus Rashford is currently on loan at Spanish club Barcelona.

The 27-year-old has been linked with a permanent move away from Old Trafford, and he wants to join the Spanish outfit permanently. It will be interesting to see if Barcelona are willing to sign him for the long term at the end of this season.

Marcus Rashford wants a Barcelona stay

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are happy with the player so far, and he has already expressed a desire to join them permanently.

He will look to establish himself as a key player for the club over the next few months and impress with his performance consistently. He was outstanding during the midweek Champions League game against Newcastle United, and he scored a match-winning brace for his team.

Barcelona will be thoroughly impressed with the performance from the striker this week, and it remains to be seen whether he can build on it and perform at a high level consistently. There is no doubt that he is a quality player, and he is versatile enough to operate anywhere across the front three. He has the right blend of quality and experience. He could be the ideal acquisition for Barcelona for the upcoming seasons.

“It’s refreshing” – Marcus Rashford aims subtle dig at Man United after superb Barcelona performance

Can Barcelona sign Rashford?

The player is at the peak of his career, and signing him for a reasonable amount of money would be an excellent investment for the Spanish champions. It will be interesting to see how the situation develops.

It is fair to assume that Manchester United will not stand in his way. They do not see him as a key part of their plans going forward, and they will want to get rid of the striker permanently. It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can work out a deal that benefits them both.

“It’s incredible”: Former PL star reacts to what Rashford has just done vs Newcastle