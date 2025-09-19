Mikel Arteta speaking at a press conference (Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Arsenal signed Noni Madueke from Chelsea during the summer transfer window, and manager Mikel Arteta was convinced of his quality.

The Arsenal manager has now revealed that he was sure that the 23-year-old could make a defining impact at Arsenal this season. Madueke has started well for the North London club, and he will look to establish himself as a player for them.

Arsenal needed more creativity and cutting edge in the final third, and the former Chelsea star has been useful for them. He is capable of operating on both flanks, and he has added pace and unpredictability to the side.

Mikel Arteta on Noni Madueke transfer

The Arsenal manager has also revealed that he personally spoke to the player’s father in order to seal the transfer. He added that Madueke was keen on the move to Arsenal this summer.

Arteta said on Madueke: “I was sure he was a player with a talent and a level of threat and unpredictability that will make us better. When I picked up the phone to speak to him and his dad, I had the impression that they were really willing to come”.

Madueke could be an asset

There is no doubt that he is a talented player with a bright future. He is still quite young, and he will only improve with coaching and experience. It remains to be seen whether he can hold down a regular starting spot at Arsenal.

Chelsea could end up regretting the decision to sell him to a direct rival if he manages to fulfil his potential with Arsenal. The Gunners will be hoping to win a major trophy this season, and it remains to be seen whether the 23-year-old can help them do that.