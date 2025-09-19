Newcastle United are hoping to secure Ross Wilson as their next sporting director, with both chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan and manager Eddie Howe backing the move.

The Magpies have been without a permanent figure in the role since Paul Mitchell’s departure earlier this year, leaving recruitment and long-term planning in limbo.

Wilson, currently serving as Nottingham Forest’s Chief Football Officer, has emerged as the top target. The Magpies are believed to be working on an agreement to bring him in, with insiders optimistic that negotiations can soon be concluded. Newcastle’s hierarchy, including the Public Investment Fund ownership group, have reportedly sanctioned the appointment once formal terms are agreed with Forest, according to The Chronicle.

The sporting director position has proven a difficult one to fill at St James’ Park, with Dan Ashworth and Mitchell both departing in quick succession. PIF view Wilson as the ideal candidate who could bring structure to Newcastle’s recruitment strategy. His track record at Rangers and Forest has been impressive, particularly in managing transfer dealings and overseeing football operations.

Howe wants a new sporting director

For Eddie Howe, Wilson’s arrival would mark a significant boost. The manager has openly called for the position to be filled, admitting that Newcastle’s summer window was challenging without proper leadership behind the scenes. Wilson would be expected to take charge of negotiations, freeing Howe to focus on the pitch.

“I’m desperate for a sporting director,” Howe told. “We need that person, his expertise, it is a never-ending network. “I had a very good relationship with Dan Ashworth, a very good relationship with Richard Hughes at Bournemouth. We need the right man and we need the position filled.”

Wilson to land Newcastle job soon?

While there is no official confirmation yet, the signs point towards Wilson leaving Forest on amicable terms before stepping into one of the most influential roles at Newcastle. With David Hopkinson recently announced as CEO, the addition of Wilson would strengthen the club’s executive structure ahead of future transfer windows.