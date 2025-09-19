Mind games? Pep Guardiola makes huge claim about Arsenal and Mikel Arteta

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has heaped huge praise onto Arsenal and Mikel Arteta ahead of their Premier League clash this weekend.

The Gunners host Man City at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday at 4.30pm in what could end up being an early six-pointer in this season’s title race.

City don’t have the best recent record against Arsenal, failing to win any of their last five meetings, including a 5-1 thrashing on their most recent trip to the Emirates last season.

Speaking in his press conference ahead of the game, Guardiola made it clear just how highly he rated Arsenal and the job done by his former colleague Arteta.

Pep Guardiola full of praise for Mikel Arteta – but is it mind games?

Watch below as Guardiola waxes lyrical about the quality of Arteta’s side, praising them for being one of the best in Europe and barely ever making any mistakes…

Perhaps the City boss just has bad memories from the big win Arsenal enjoyed over his team in their last meeting, but could the Spanish tactician also be trying some mind games?

These are very strong words from Guardiola, and him building up an opponent like this will inevitably make headlines.

That could perhaps get into Arsenal’s heads ahead of this game, though of course Arteta will do his best to guard against any complacency.

City were going through a difficult period when AFC thrashed them last season, and even if they haven’t had the smoothest start to this campaign, they seem to be showing signs of improvement and it’s hard to imagine them being quite that bad again as they were on that day when they shipped five goals to the Gunners.

